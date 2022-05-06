RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 112.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 31.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.66.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

