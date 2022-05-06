Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 135

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 122.15 ($1.53) on Friday. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78.

Get Reach alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £74,768.90 ($93,402.75).

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.