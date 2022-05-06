Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce $379.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.66 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $326.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,810.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $2,315,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.