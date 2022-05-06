Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.84 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.