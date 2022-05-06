Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.