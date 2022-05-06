Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.04.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,402. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.