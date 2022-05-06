Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.80.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.11.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

