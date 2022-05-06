Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on July 6th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 128.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 149,792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

