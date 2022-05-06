Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

