Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-$3.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Regency Centers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 149,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

