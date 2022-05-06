Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $472.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regional Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Regional Management by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RM. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

