Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 801,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,345. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

