Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,650 ($33.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.35) to GBX 2,730 ($34.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 227,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,953 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

