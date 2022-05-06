RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. RenaissanceRe reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

