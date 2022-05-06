Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.07 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.