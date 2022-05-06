Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

