Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Andersons, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 2,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. Andersons has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 357,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 93,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

