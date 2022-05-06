Research Analysts Set Expectations for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

