Research Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $615.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Shares of COST opened at $517.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.29 and its 200-day moving average is $533.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.