Research Analysts Set Expectations for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.62 EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.
MLM opened at $356.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
