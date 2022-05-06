Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

5/2/2022 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

4/28/2022 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$14.70.

4/20/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

4/8/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

3/22/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$13.00.

3/14/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

3/10/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$10.79. 423,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27.

Get Lundin Mining Co alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.