ResMed Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.98. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $203.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.62 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

