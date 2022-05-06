Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $53.27 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

