Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$73.26.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$68.36 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$66.87 and a one year high of C$85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.12. The company has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

