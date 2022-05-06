Reviewing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -79.98% N/A -50.25% Copper Mountain Mining 13.63% 19.48% 8.85%

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 2.86 -$88.56 million ($1.47) -1.10 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 1.04 $83.06 million $0.23 9.87

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 109.57%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.