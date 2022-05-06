Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $33.57 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.