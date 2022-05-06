Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

NYSE:REXR traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,586. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.