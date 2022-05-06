RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

RLJ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,154,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

