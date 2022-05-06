Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.76. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

