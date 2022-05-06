Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 620.82 ($7.76).

RMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.49) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.77) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 337.10 ($4.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.09. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 317.15 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

