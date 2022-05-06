RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

RPT stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

