Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

