Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.
OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Russel Metals (RUSMF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.