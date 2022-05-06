Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

