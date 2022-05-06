Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$38.50 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $29.92.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
