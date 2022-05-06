RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 160.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 201,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.78. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVLP. Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

