Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of RYI opened at $33.70 on Friday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryerson by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth $614,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ryerson by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.