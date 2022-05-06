S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($30.00) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on S&T in a report on Thursday.

ETR SANT opened at €16.15 ($17.00) on Thursday. S&T has a 12 month low of €11.22 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of €23.94 ($25.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.38 and a 200-day moving average of €16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

