Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 179.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

