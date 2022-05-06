Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 179.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

SBRA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

