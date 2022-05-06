SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €16.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €16.00 ($16.84) target price from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded down €0.30 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €6.75 ($7.11). 176,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €6.89 ($7.25) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.62. The firm has a market cap of $306.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

