Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.