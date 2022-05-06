Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Safran in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $25.55 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

