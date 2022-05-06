Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SLRX stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 274,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,066. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on SLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
