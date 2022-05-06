Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
