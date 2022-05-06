Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 32,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,003. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 221,575 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 139,229 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

