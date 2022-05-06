Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of SSL stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$8.75. 81,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.72. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

