Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

SGMO opened at $4.30 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

