SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.21 ($142.33).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €95.22 ($100.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.04 ($98.99) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

