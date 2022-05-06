Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SISXF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Savaria has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

