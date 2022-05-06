Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given New 375.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.50.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.